Trailer Hitch Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 13, 2019

Trailer Hitch

Global Trailer Hitch Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Trailer Hitch Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Trailer Hitch industry.

Geographically, Trailer Hitch Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Trailer Hitch including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Trailer Hitch Market Repot:

  • Horizon Global Corporation (US)
  • CURT Manufacturing LLC (US)
  • B&W Trailer Hitches (US)
  • BOSAL (Belgium)
  • MVG (Germany)
  • AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)
  • Brink Group (Netherlands)
  • Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK)
  • GDW Group (Belgium)

  • About Trailer Hitch:

    A Trailer Hitch (or tow bar) is a device attached to the chassis of a vehicle for towing, or a towbar to an aircraft nose gear.Tow hitches are known as trailer hitches in North America, but the purpose of use is the same. Trailer hitches usually have two primary configurations, one is the fixed drawbar type and the other is the receiver type. The receiver type includes parts that mount to the vehicleâs frame and also consist of an opening that is rearward facing which takes cargo carriers, hitch racks, detachable ball mounts or other hitch accessories. On the other hand fixed drawbar hitches are built as one piece and consist of a hole that is integrated and these hitches are not aftermarket hitch accessories compatible.

    Trailer Hitch Industry report begins with a basic Trailer Hitch market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Trailer Hitch Market Types:

  • Class I Trailer Hitch
  • Class II Trailer Hitch
  • Class III Trailer Hitch
  • Class IV Trailer Hitch
  • Class V Trailer Hitch

    Trailer Hitch Market Applications:

  • Cars
  • SUV and ATVs
  • Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes
  • Vans/Pickup Truck
  • Boat Trailers
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Trailer Hitch market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Trailer Hitch?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Trailer Hitch space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Trailer Hitch?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Trailer Hitch market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Trailer Hitch opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Trailer Hitch market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Trailer Hitch market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Horizon Global Corporation is a leader of trailer hitch through acquisitions to strengthen its market position, like Horizon Global Corporation acquired Witter Towbars and Westfalia-Automotive in 2013 and 2016. Now Horizon Global Corporation has several brands to produce and sell trailer hitch in the world, like Westfalia-Automotive from Germany, TriMotive, Draw Tite and Reese from United States, Hayman Reese from Australia, Hidden Hitch from Canada while Witter Towbars from UK.
  • Currently the Trailer Hitch market is dominated by North America and Europe, Asia-Pacific will play a more important role in future, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.
  • The worldwide market for Trailer Hitch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Trailer Hitch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Trailer Hitch Market major leading market players in Trailer Hitch industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Trailer Hitch Industry report also includes Trailer Hitch Upstream raw materials and Trailer Hitch downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 120

    1 Trailer Hitch Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Trailer Hitch by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Trailer Hitch Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Trailer Hitch Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Trailer Hitch Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Trailer Hitch Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Trailer Hitch Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Trailer Hitch Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.