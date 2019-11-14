Transfer Belts Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Global “Transfer Belts Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Transfer Belts Market. The Transfer Belts Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Transfer Belts Market:

Transfer belts are assistive devices which are used by caregivers during transfers of a patient from bed to wheelchair or commode/bath and while walking. A transfer belt used to assist a patient or an elderly person when out for a supervised walk is generally referred to as a gait belt. These are belts to help lift elderly and frail with minimum strain on the caregiver. The global Transfer Belts market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Transfer Belts Market:

Posey

Patterson Medical

Humane Restraint Co.

Skil Care Corp

Medline Industries

Essential Medical

Kinsman Ent

Mobility Transfer Systems

Prism Medical

Alimed

Fabrication Enterprises

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Transfer Belts Market by Types:

Cotton Material Gait Belts

Composite Material Gait Belts