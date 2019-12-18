Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market 2020 Professional Survey by Booming Types Application Report and Growth Forecasts to 2024

Short Details of Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Report – Transforming growth factor beta 1 or TGF-Î²1 is a polypeptide member of the transforming growth factor beta superfamily of cytokines. It is a secreted protein that performs many cellular functions, including the control of cell growth, cell proliferation, cell differentiation, and apoptosis. In humans, TGF-Î²1 is encoded by the TGFB1 gene

Global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 market competition by top manufacturers

Roche

Shionogi Ltd

Acceleron Pharma Inc

Genzyme Corp

Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

Scholar Rock

Sirnaomics Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Formation Biologics Inc

Novartis AG

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61.5% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe is the second two largest consumption places with the consumption market share of 18% and 17%, respectively.

The worldwide market for Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2024, from 1050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pirfenidone

Galunisertib

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

IPF

Cancer