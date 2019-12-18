Transglutaminase Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

About Transglutaminase:

Transglutaminase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of isopeptide bonds between proteins.Its cross-linking property is widely used in various processes: to manufacture cheese and other dairy products, in meat processing, to produce edible films and to manufacture bakery products. Transglutaminase has considerable potential to improve the firmness, viscosity, elasticity and water-binding capacity of food products.At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method. And Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s.The transglutaminase researched in the report mainly refers to transglutaminase preparations.

Transglutaminase Market Manufactures:

Ajinomoto

TFI GmbH

Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients

BDF Natural Ingredients

Yiming Biological

Taixing Dongsheng

Kinry

Pangbo Biological

Transglutaminase Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Transglutaminase Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

Transglutaminase Market Types:

< 100 U/g

100 U/g â 200 U/g

>200 U/g Transglutaminase Market Applications:

Meat

Fish

Dairy

Flour

The Report provides in depth research of the Transglutaminase Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Transglutaminase Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

Scope of Transglutaminase Market Report:

Transglutaminase (TG), which is widely distributed in nature, is an enzyme that can catalyze the formation of covalent bonds between the amino acid residues Lysine and Glutamine in proteins.

At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method and the technology is rather complex. The production bases are mainly located in Asia and Europe. The main manufacturers are Ajinomoto, Yiming Biological, TFI GmbH, Taixing Dongsheng, etc., among which Ajinomoto is the largest manufacturer in the globe. In addition, Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s.

Transglutaminase prices differ with its enzyme activity. Price will be more expensive with higher enzyme activity. Transglutaminase has been widely used in many food industries, such as meat processing, fish, dairy products, baking and so on. Global production of transglutaminase increases from 2900.4 MT in 2011 to 3919.5 MT in 2016, stimulated by demand from downstream industries.

