Transport UAVs Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Transport UAVs Market” by analysing various key segments of this Transport UAVs market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Transport UAVs market competitors.

Regions covered in the Transport UAVs Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Transport UAVs Market: 

Transport UAVs are unmanned aerial vehiclesÂ forÂ transportationÂ and traffic engineering.In the future, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for transport UAVs.The Transport UAVs market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Transport UAVs.

Top Key Manufacturers in Transport UAVs Market:

  • SlidX
  • Aerofoundry
  • AltiGator
  • GRIFF Aviation North America
  • Helipse
  • IDETEC
  • Indela
  • Latitude Engineering
  • Martin UAV
  • Neva Aerospace
  • PARROT
  • Prodrone
  • R4 Robotics
  • Saxon Remote Systems
  • Shandong LongYi Aviation Technology
  • Silent Falcon UAS Technologies
  • Uconsystem
  • WORKHORSE GROUP
  • Xiamen Hans Eagle Aviation Technology

    Transport UAVs Market by Applications:

  • Military
  • Civilian
  • Others

    Transport UAVs Market by Types:

  • Rotary Airfoil
  • Fixed-Wing
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Transport UAVs Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Transport UAVs Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Transport UAVs Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Transport UAVs Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Transport UAVs Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Transport UAVs Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Transport UAVs Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Transport UAVs Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Transport UAVs Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Transport UAVs Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Transport UAVs Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Transport UAVs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Transport UAVs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Transport UAVs Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Transport UAVs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Transport UAVs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Transport UAVs Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Transport UAVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Transport UAVs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Transport UAVs Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Transport UAVs Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Transport UAVs Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Transport UAVs Revenue by Product
    4.3 Transport UAVs Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Transport UAVs Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Transport UAVs by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Transport UAVs Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Transport UAVs Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Transport UAVs by Product
    6.3 North America Transport UAVs by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Transport UAVs by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Transport UAVs Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Transport UAVs Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Transport UAVs by Product
    7.3 Europe Transport UAVs by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Transport UAVs by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Transport UAVs Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Transport UAVs Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Transport UAVs by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Transport UAVs by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Transport UAVs by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Transport UAVs Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Transport UAVs Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Transport UAVs by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Transport UAVs by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Transport UAVs by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transport UAVs Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transport UAVs Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Transport UAVs by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Transport UAVs by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Transport UAVs Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Transport UAVs Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Transport UAVs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Transport UAVs Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Transport UAVs Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Transport UAVs Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Transport UAVs Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Transport UAVs Forecast
    12.5 Europe Transport UAVs Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Transport UAVs Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Transport UAVs Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Transport UAVs Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Transport UAVs Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

