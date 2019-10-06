Travel and Business Bags Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2023

The “Travel and Business Bags Market” report 2019 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Travel and Business Bags market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Travel and Business Bags market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Travel and Business Bags market is predicted to develop CAGR at 6.1% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

Lightweight bags are best suited for travel. This is because of the continuous enforcement of strict weight regulations and the sharply rising fares on luggage by the airline industry. Hence, vendors operating in the market are introducing lightweight travel bags by using high-end technologies and hard-sided materials to address this growing demand. Lightweight and ultra-light travel bags are convenient to carry during travel and save luggage weight charges. They also allow users to carry more luggage and offer them leverage to shop at their travel destinations within their stipulated luggage allowance. Ouranalysts have predicted that the travel and business bags market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Travel and Business Bags:

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Kering SA

LVMH

Samsonite International S.A.

Tapestry

Inc