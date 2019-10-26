Travel Retail Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

“Travel Retail Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Travel Retail industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Travel Retail market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Travel Retail Market:

Travel retail is a global industry selling goods to international travellers. Sales in duty free shops are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and excise duties, normally with the requirement that the goods are only sold to travellers who will take them out of the country.

In 2018, the global Travel Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Travel Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Retail development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Autogrill

Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex (BSC)

Baltona Duty Free

DFS Group

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

Lagardere Travel Retail

Le Bridge Duty Free

Regstaer Duty Free

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Beauty

Wines and Spirits

Fashion and Accessories

Tobacco

Other

Travel Retail Market by Applications:

Men

Women