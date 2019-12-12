Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Global “Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics globally.

About Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics:

Travelers diarrhea (TD) is a stomach and intestinal infection. TD is defined as the passage of unformed stool (one or more by some definitions, three or more by others) while traveling. It may be accompanied by abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, and bloating. Occasionally bloody diarrhea may occur. Most travelers recover within four days with little or no treatment. About 10% of people may have symptoms for a week.

Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Manufactures:

Salix Pharmaceuticals

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Pharma

Valneva

Shanghai United Cell

PaxVax

Livzon

Immuron

Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Types:

Immunization

Non-antibiotic Agents

Antibiotics

Anti-Motility Agents

Other Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Applications:

Adult Travelers Diarrhea

Children Travelers Diarrhea

Travelerâs diarrhea is the leading cause of illness among international travelers to developing countries. Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) bacteria are the primary cause of this disease. Among the estimated 65 million travelers from industrialized countries to high-risk areas in the developing world, as many as 50% may experience at least one TD episode during their journey. ETEC is usually responsible for 22-60% of all TD cases in both civilian and military groups or about 7-18 million cases per year. ETEC is also a major cause of diarrheal disease in children living in countries endemic for ETEC, leading to over 400 million diarrheal episodes and approximately 300,000 deaths each year.

The classification of Travelerâs Diarrhea Therapeutics includes Immunization, Non-antibiotic Agents, Antibiotics, Anti-Motility Agents, Other. And the proportion of Non-antibiotic Agents in 2017 is about 36%, and And the proportion of Anti-Motility Agents in 2017 is about 20%.

The worldwide market for Travelers Diarrhea Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 890 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.