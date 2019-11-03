Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) Market Analysis by Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type and Countries

Global “Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Trazodone Hydrochloride (API)

Trazodone, a phenylpiperazinetriazolopyridine antidepressant, was originally discovered and developed in Italy in the 1970s by Angelini research laboratories. Trazodone is used to treat depression and to treat the combination of symptoms of anxiety and depression. Like most antidepressants, trazodone has also been used in limited numbers of patients to treat panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, enuresis (bed-wetting), eating disorders such as bulimia nervosa, cocaine dependency, and the depressive phase of bipolar (manic-depressive) disorder. It should be noted, however, that trazodone has not received official approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for these secondary uses.

Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) Market Key Players:

Teva

Angelini

Mylan

Fermion

Global Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Trazodone Hydrochloride (API)

Others Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) Market Applications:

Antidepression

Anxiolytic

Hypnotic

Only few manufacturers can produce trazodone hydrochloride (API) in USA. Teva, the Israeli company, has a production base in the United States, dominates the market with the production market share of 92.98% in 2015

The price of trazodone hydrochloride (API) has a overall upward trend from 2011 to 2016, with a little decrease in 2012 and 2015. The average price of trazodone hydrochloride (API) is about 218 USD/Kg in 2015. The average product profit margin is about 55.82% in 2015, and it also experienced fluctuations in recent years.

The worldwide market for Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.