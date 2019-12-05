Tree Nuts Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

global Tree Nuts Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Tree Nuts are defined as edible fruits which have a hard outer covering. Various dried form of seeds is also known as Tree Nuts. They are a rich source of Vitamin E, Vitamin B2, essential minerals, and fibers. The high antioxidants add to the health benefits obtained from Tree Nuts. Tree Nuts contain unsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) which make them more popular amongst the population of consumers who are getting inclined towards adopting a healthy lifestyle. Tree Nuts is used in various industries and have multi-purpose applications which have increased their market demand during the last few years.

The multipurpose application in various industries has added to the value of Tree Nuts. The diverse application of Tree Nuts in various products such as ice-cream, confectionery, sports nutrition, personal-care products have increased the demand and has a positive impact on the high import-export volume of Tree Nuts. Almond is one of the major agricultural commodities and has witnessed high import and export during the last few years. Rising health concerns amongst the consumers have led to increased consumption of tree nuts based on their nutritional profile. Almonds, walnuts, cashewnuts, and others are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and fibers and hence are used in various food and confectionery industries to increase the organoleptic property of the end-product.

Growing population, rise in disposable incomes and changing lifestyle has encouraged the unique innovations in the food sector. Consumers have recently got inclined more towards consumption of healthy food products with innovative flavors. The product development and addition of new flavors while the processing of tree nuts has attracted consumers towards the product and has influenced its growth in the sale. For instance, the sale of cashew nuts has increased due to innovations leading to new flavors such as pepper and salt cashew, honey sugar cashew, choco cashews and others. Innovations have also resulted in giving the final product of tree nuts a better shelf life and appearances.

Regional Analysis:

The Global tree nuts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market with 55.5% in the year 2016 followed by North America with 22.1% share. China and Vietnam are major tree nuts producers in the Asia-Pacific region. Presence of various agro-climatic zones and seasons support various tree nuts crops such as cashew nuts, chestnuts, and others backing up the increased production volume of the tree nuts.

Segments:

Tree nuts market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of Cashew nuts, Walnuts, Almonds, Chestnuts, Pistachios, Hazelnuts, Brazil Nuts, Others. On the basis of form, tree nuts market has been segmented into Whole, Roasted, Powder, Splits, Others. Tree nuts market has been segmented by application such as direct consumption/Culinary purpose, Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter and Spread, Dairy Products, and Others.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global tree nuts market primarily are Golden Peanut Company Llc (U.S.), Olam International Ltd. (Singapore), Diamond Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Mariani Nut Company Inc. (U.S.), Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), Select Harvests Ltd. (Australia), Waterford Nut Co. Inc.(U.S.)

Target Audience:

Food & beverages manufacturers

Tree nuts manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

Cashew nuts is estimated to account for the significant market share 25.8% in the year of 2017. The trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Among the application, bakery & confectionery segment is estimated to hold a major share of about ~32.10% in the year 2016.

Regional and Country Analysis of tree nuts Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023

Market:

As per the analysis, the global tree nuts market is poised to reach 15,856-kilo tons in 2022, to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecasted period.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

ÃË U.S.

ÃË Mexico

ÃË Others

Europe

ÃË France

ÃË Greece

ÃË Italy

ÃË Portugal

ÃË Spain

ÃË Ukraine

ÃË Republic of Moldova

ÃË Rest of Europe

Latin America

ÃË Argentina

ÃË Brazil

ÃË Chile

ÃË Others

Asia Ã¢â¬â Pacific

ÃË China

ÃË India

ÃË Vietnam

ÃË Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

ÃË Iran

ÃË Ivory Coast

ÃË Turkey

Tree Nuts Market report presents the descriptive analysis of the Tree Nuts Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Tree Nuts Market competitors.

