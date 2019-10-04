Trekking Poles (Poles) Market 2019-2024 Analysis, Opportunities, Growth, Drivers, Manufacturers Landscape, Shares, Size, Limitations, Regions with Forecast

Nordic walking is a total body version of walking that can be enjoyed both by non-athletes as a health-promoting physical activity, and by athletes as a sport. The activity is performed with specially designed walking poles similar to ski poles.

Although sales of Poles brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the poles field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

Over the next five years, projects that Trekking Poles (Poles) will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 81 million by 2023, from US$ 71 million in 2017.

Leki

Black Diamond

Komperdell

Masters

Cascade Mountain Tech

Pacemaker Stix

Trekking Poles (Poles) Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Trekking Poles (Poles) market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Trekking Poles (Poles) Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Segmentation by product type:

Walking poles

Trekking poles Segmentation by application:

Outdoor climbing

Hiking plains