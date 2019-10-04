Trend Expected to Guide Kombucha Market 2019 Globally with Trends, Analysis 2014-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

Kombucha Market report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Kombucha Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Kombucha Market Report – Kombucha is a variety of fermented, lightly effervescent sweetened black or green tea drinks commonly intended as functional beverages for their supposed health benefits. Kombucha is produced by fermenting tea using a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). Microbial populations in SCOBY cultures vary. The yeast component generally includes Saccharomyces and other species, and the bacterial component almost always includes Gluconacetobacter xylinus to oxidize yeast-produced alcohols to acetic and other acids.

Global Kombucha market competition by top manufacturers

GTs Kombucha

KeVita

Brew Dr. Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha

Live Soda Kombucha

Red Bull

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Townshends Tea

Celestial Seasonings

Kosmic Kombucha

HIGH COUNTRY

NessAlla Kombucha

Reeds

Buchi Kombucha

The kombucha market in USA is the largest market accounted for a share more than 70% in terms of value in 2016. Besides, USA is also the largest supplier of kombucha. Europe kombucha has been awake in recent years, major market is concentrated in Germany, UK, France, etc.

Asia is the emerging market of kombucha. Traditionally, kombucha is made and drunk by family themselves. Now, the commercial kombucha is becoming more and more popular due to its several functions for health.

The market concentration degree is relative high, as the GTs Kombucha accounted for a share more than 58.70% in terms of value in 2016, though which is decreasing slowly. In the recent several years, lots of small private companies and traditional beverage manufacturers are entering into kombucha market to seek for new growth point in soft drink market. In addition, there isnt a large technology barrier in this market.

The worldwide market for Kombucha is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Kombucha in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Herbs & Spices

Fruit

Original

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Age <20

Age 20-40

Age >40

Table of Contents

1 Kombucha Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kombucha

1.2 Classification of Kombucha by Types

1.2.1 Global Kombucha Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Kombucha Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Kombucha Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Kombucha Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Kombucha Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Kombucha Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Kombucha Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Kombucha Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Kombucha Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Kombucha Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Kombucha (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Kombucha Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Kombucha Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Kombucha Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Kombucha Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Kombucha Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Kombucha Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Kombucha Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Kombucha Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Kombucha Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Kombucha Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Kombucha Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Kombucha Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Kombucha Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Kombucha Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Kombucha Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Kombucha Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Kombucha Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Kombucha Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Kombucha Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Kombucha Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Kombucha Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Kombucha Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

