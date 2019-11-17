Trend Expected to Guide Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market from 2019 2024 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application

The "Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market" research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Industry.

Short Details of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Report – Voice Coil Motor (VCM) is an electronic component that adjusts focus by moving multiple lens holders according to the change in current via magnets and a coil built into the component.OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) is another function of VCM, and the OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) is detects the hand shaking and moves in the opposite direction of the shaking part of the lens to prevent the image from becoming blurred.

Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market competition by top manufacturers

Alps

Mitsumi

TDK

JAHWA

SEMCO

New-Shicoh

Billu

Hysonic

LG Innotek

Guixin

Xinhongzhou

JCT

JSS



The Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign developed countries the VCM industry on a higher level than other countries, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Korea. Meanwhile, many foreign companies set up factories in China.

There are major two classification of VCM in this report, the AF VCM and OIS VCM. Globally, the production share of each type of VCM is 85.30%and 14.70%.

At present, the producing areas of VCM industry is mainly in China, Japan and Korea. The top three manufacturers are Alps, Mitsumi, TDK, respectively with global production market share as 22.13%, 11.06% and 13.42% in 2015.

At present, the biggest company of VCM in China is New-Shicoh. New-Shicoh acquire Shicoh in 2012, and Shicoh is a Japan public company. .Other key Chinese manufacturers include Liaoning Zhonglan, Billu, Guixin, JCT, MTSi, Haoze, Xinhongzhou, Leiyuan and TOPVCM.

The worldwide market for Voice Coil Motor (VCM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Voice Coil Motor (VCM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

AF

OIS By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

<5M

5M-8M

9M-12M

13M-16M