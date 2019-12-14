Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market” report 2020 focuses on the Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) market resulting from previous records. Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market:

Tri-ethylene glycol is a colorless, odorless, non-volatile and hygroscopic liquid. Ethylene glycol is prepared commercially by oxidation of ethylene at high temperature in the presence of silver oxide catalyst, followed by hydration of ethylene oxide to yield mono, di and tri-ethylene glycol as co-products. Tri-ethylene glycol finds use as vinyl plasticizer, as intermediate in the manufacture of polyester resins and polyols, and as a solvent in many miscellaneous applications. The main uses of tri-ethylene glycol depend upon its hygroscopic properties. Furthermore, air conditioning system uses tri-ethylene glycol as dehumidifiers and when volatilized as an air disinfectant for bacteria and virus control.

In 2019, the market size of Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Covers Following Key Players:

SABIC

Reliance Industries Ltd

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemicals

ExxonMobil

The Dow Chemical Company

Sinopec

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Clariant

INEOS Group Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell

BASF

Huntsman Corporation

Indorama Venture

Formosa Plastics

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG):

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market by Types:

Industrial Grade

Other

Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market by Applications:

Natural gas dehydration

Solvents

Polyurethanes

Humectants

Polyester Resins

Others

The Study Objectives of Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

