Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market Analysis 2019-2024 | Decisive Approach, Remarkable Growth and Countless Market Share With Future Prospects

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Trichloroethylene

Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Trichloroethylene (TCE) market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Trichloroethylene (TCE) market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Trichloroethylene is an organic chlorine solvent with excellent performance and wide application, and it is the most soluble one in C2 organic chlorine solvent. Main use: Excellent metal degreasing lotion, mainly used in color TV, refrigerator, automobile, air conditioner, precision machinery, microelectronics and other industries for metal parts, electronic components cleaning agent, its main advantage is complete degreasing.

Trichloroethylene (TCE) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Trichloroethylene (TCE) market are: –

  • Westlake Chemical
  • Dow Chemical
  • Befar
  • Sinopec
  • Ineos and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • It can be used in chemical raw materials to produce products such as chloroacetic acid, dichloroacetyl chloride, octachlorodipropyl ether and hexachloroethane. It can also be used as a solvent and extractant, and has certain uses in the pesticide and pharmaceutical industries.
  • The worldwide market for Trichloroethylene (TCE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Trichloroethylene (TCE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • General Solvent Grade
  • Dual Purpose Grade
  • High-Purity Grade
  • OtherMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into
  • Degreasing of Metal Parts and Electronic Parts
  • Extraction Solvent
  • Chemical Raw Materials
  • Fabric Dry Cleaning

    Key Performing Regions in the Trichloroethylene (TCE) Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

