Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market Outlook 2019-2024: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industrial Chain Analysis and Distributors List in United States

Global “Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5):

Triclosan is a kind of broad spectrum antimicrobial. It can be used in cosmetics products, perfume and deodorants. It also can be used as anti-bacterial/antimicrobial in soaps, hand-wash, liquid sanitizers and oral care for cavity in toothpaste etc.

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Global Main Triclosan Manufacturers are BASF, Kumar Organic, Vivimed Labs, Dev Impex, Salicylates and Chemical, Suraj Impex, Equalchem, Sino Lion, Jiangsu Huanxin, Hunan Lijie, Shandong Aoyou, and other manufacturers. BASF is the largest manufacturers in the global Triclosan market with 14.64% production share in 2015, followed by Chinese Equalchem with 8.63% production share.

The Triclosan production regions are mainly China, India and Europe. China is the largest region to manufacture Triclosan, India is the second largest region to manufacture Triclosan. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied about 64.69% production share, Europe occupied about 17.79% production share, and North America occupied about8.60% production share.

The worldwide market for Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -12.4% over the next five years, will reach 38 million US$ in 2024, from 84 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.