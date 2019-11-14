Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Solvay

Halocarbon

SRF

Sinochem

Bluestar

Shandong Xingfu

Zhenfu New Materials

Nantong Baokai

Anhui Jinao The report provides a basic overview of the Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Types:

99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)

99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)

Other Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Applications:

Medical Intermediates

Pesticide Intermediates

Others

Finally, the Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

Trifluoroacetic acid is a wildly used intermediate for pharmaceutical and pesticide. One of the raw materials is hydrofluoric acid. So, the price of hydrofluoric acid has a major impact on that of trifluoroacetic acid. Also equipment used in factory must be taked anti-fluoro measures.

Trifluoroacetic acid is mainly produced in China, North America, Europe and India. Companies in Chinese started lately in producing TFA. In 2016, China is a leading region which produced 10882 MT TFA. Europe is the second largest production region with production amount of 8041 MT.

The worldwide market for Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.