Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

About Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA):

Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is an rganofluorine compound with the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor similar to vinegar, but stronger in acidity. Since it was discovered in 1922, trifluoroacetic acid has proved to be a significant chemical with very distinctive properties. TFA is widely used in organic chemistry for various purposes.

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Manufactures:

Solvay

Halocarbon

SRF

Sinochem

Bluestar

Shandong Xingfu

Zhenfu New Materials

Nantong Baokai

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Types:

99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)

99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)

Other Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Applications:

Medical Intermediates

Pesticide Intermediates

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Applications:

Trifluoroacetic acid is a wildly used intermediate for pharmaceutical and pesticide. One of the raw materials is hydrofluoric acid. So, the price of hydrofluoric acid has a major impact on that of trifluoroacetic acid. Also equipment used in factory must be taked anti-fluoro measures.

Trifluoroacetic acid is mainly produced in China, North America, Europe and India. Companies in Chinese started lately in producing TFA. In 2016, China is a leading region which produced 10882 MT TFA. Europe is the second largest production region with production amount of 8041 MT.

The worldwide market for Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.