Trifluralin Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

Trifluralin market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Trifluralin Market Report – Trifluralin is a yellow-orange crystalline solid. Denser than water and not soluble in water. Hence sinks in water. Melting point 48.5-49Â°C. Used as a selective pre-emergence herbicide.

Global Trifluralin market competition by top manufacturers

ADAMA

Dow

Nufarm

Kenso

Kangfeng

ZhiHai

Haoyang

FengShan Group

Aijin

DongNong

Tenglong

Qiaochang

Regionally, the production areas of Trifluralin are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of Trifluralin, followed by EU. The consumption of Trifluralin is quite separated, with USA, China, EU and Japan the main regions.

The price of Trifluralin fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Recent years, the production amount of Trifluralin has been rocketing, as a result of which, the rising of Trifluralin price has been slowing down. Currently, the price of Trifluralin is around 3040 USD/Ton in 2015.

The export and import business of Trifluralin is frequent, with China and EU the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Trifluralin would be lifting for a long time.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Missible Oil (EC)

Granula (GR) By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Grasses and Weeds

Dicotyledonous