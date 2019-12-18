Trifluralin Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

About Trifluralin:

Trifluralin is a yellow-orange crystalline solid. Denser than water and not soluble in water. Hence sinks in water. Melting point 48.5-49Â°C. Used as a selective pre-emergence herbicide.

Trifluralin Market Manufactures:

ADAMA

Dow

Nufarm

Kenso

Kangfeng

ZhiHai

Haoyang

FengShan Group

Aijin

DongNong

Tenglong

Missible Oil (EC)

Granula (GR) Trifluralin Market Applications:

Grasses and Weeds

Dicotyledonous

Regionally, the production areas of Trifluralin are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of Trifluralin, followed by EU. The consumption of Trifluralin is quite separated, with USA, China, EU and Japan the main regions.

The price of Trifluralin fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Recent years, the production amount of Trifluralin has been rocketing, as a result of which, the rising of Trifluralin price has been slowing down. Currently, the price of Trifluralin is around 3040 USD/Ton in 2015.

The export and import business of Trifluralin is frequent, with China and EU the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Trifluralin would be lifting for a long time.

