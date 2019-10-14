Trisodium Trimetaphosphate Market 2019 Key Manufacturers Analysis by Profile, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

It is a metaphosphate of sodium. It has the empirical formula NaPO3. It is the sodium salt of trimetaphosphoric acid. It is a colourless solid. According to this study, over the next five years the Trisodium Trimetaphosphate market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Trisodium Trimetaphosphate business.

ICL

Innophos

Xingfa Chemicals

Sichuan Mianzhu Norwest Phosphate

Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical

Chengdu Chemical Engineering Research

Xuzhou Tianjia

Reephos Group

Sichuan Chenghong Phosph-Chemical

Xingxin Biological

Xinxiang Huaxing Chemical

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Segmentation by product type:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverage

Meat Processing

Dairy Products

Gypsum Board