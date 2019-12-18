Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Size, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Global “Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

An aerial work platform (AWP) is also commonly known as a man lift or lift. AWP refers to any machine that is used by people or equipment as access in hard-to-reach areas, which are too high to reach safely using other methods.

The increasing use of rental equipment is one of the primary factors fuelling marketâs growth. With the increasing cost, there is a rising preference towards renting equipment. The AWP equipment industry is capital-intensive and there is a need for huge funds for the acquisition and maintenance and operating equipment. Since building projects and maintenance activities require truck-mounted AWPs for a temporary period of time, end-users usually prefer renting the equipment than purchasing.

The increasing height of wind turbine installations has induced several end-users opt for truck-mounted AWPs that have a higher reach capability. Owing to the increasing demand, the vendors have started launching several new products that will help them increase their revenue shares. For instance, TIME Manufacturing showcased its high-reaching VERSALIFT SKYBIRD T215I and VERSALIFT PHX 180 truck-mounted aerial lifts, as well as its new VST-7100-I articulating, telescopic lift.

The global Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market:

CTE

MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Versa Lift

PALFINGER

Terex

Construction

Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

Government Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts