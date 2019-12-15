Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

Global "Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market for 2019-2024.

About Truck-mounted Concrete Pump:

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump.

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Manufactures:

utzmeister

Schwing

Zoomlion

ConcordÂ ConcreteÂ Pumps

Liebherr

Sermac

SANY

Shantui

LiuGong

KyokutoÂ KaihatsuÂ Kogyo

Junjin

CAMC

XCMG

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Types:

Short Arm (13-28m)

Long Arm (31-47m)

Long Boom (51-62m) Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Applications:

Line Pumps

Boom Pumps

The Report provides in depth research of the Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Report:

The Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market is dominated by several big players, like Putzmeister, Schwing and Zoomlion. The big players are from Germany, Italy and China.

APAC is the largest consumption countries of truck-mounted concrete pump in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 71.9% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 6.09%, and North America is followed with the share about 5.43%.

Germany and China are now the key developers of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump. There are some have players in Italy, Japan, Korea and Canada.

Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017.

Affect by the Chinese government of âOne Belt And One Roadâ, under-developing countries got a strong growth.

The worldwide market for Truck-mounted Concrete Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.