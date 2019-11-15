Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market 2019 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2025

Global “Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Truck-mounted Concrete Pump industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market:

Putzmeister

Schwing

Zoomlion

ConcordÂ ConcreteÂ Pumps

Liebherr

Sermac

SANY

Shantui

LiuGong

KyokutoÂ KaihatsuÂ Kogyo

Junjin

CAMC

Know About Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market: Truck-mounted Concrete Pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump.The Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market is dominated by several big players, like Putzmeister, Schwing and Zoomlion. The big players are from Germany, Italy and China.APAC is the largest consumption countries of truck-mounted concrete pump in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 71.9% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 6.09%, and North America is followed with the share about 5.43%.Germany and China are now the key developers of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump. There are some have players in Italy, Japan, Korea and Canada.Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017.Affect by the Chinese government of âOne Belt And One Roadâ, under-developing countries got a strong growth.The Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Truck-mounted Concrete Pump.

Line Pumps

Boom Pumps Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market by Types:

Short Arm (13-28m)

Long Arm (31-47m)