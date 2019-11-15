 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump

Global “Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Truck-mounted Concrete Pump in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • utzmeister
  • Schwing
  • Zoomlion
  • ConcordÂ ConcreteÂ Pumps
  • Liebherr
  • Sermac
  • SANY
  • Shantui
  • LiuGong
  • KyokutoÂ KaihatsuÂ Kogyo
  • Junjin
  • CAMC
  • XCMG

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Truck-mounted Concrete Pump industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Types:

  • Short Arm (13-28m)
  • Long Arm (31-47m)
  • Long Boom (51-62m)

    Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Applications:

  • Line Pumps
  • Boom Pumps

    Finally, the Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market is dominated by several big players, like Putzmeister, Schwing and Zoomlion. The big players are from Germany, Italy and China.
  • APAC is the largest consumption countries of truck-mounted concrete pump in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 71.9% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 6.09%, and North America is followed with the share about 5.43%.
  • Germany and China are now the key developers of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump. There are some have players in Italy, Japan, Korea and Canada.
  • Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017.
  • Affect by the Chinese government of âOne Belt And One Roadâ, under-developing countries got a strong growth.
  • The worldwide market for Truck-mounted Concrete Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Truck-mounted Concrete Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

