Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump.Boom or Truck Mounted Pump definition: This type of pump is attached to a truck and uses a remote controlled articulating robotic arm, also known as boom, to place the concrete accurately at the construction site. It is also known as a truck mounted boom pump. Boom pumps are generally used in large construction projects because of its capability of pumping high volume of concrete in less time. It also saves substantial labor because of its multi-purpose robotic arm.Trailer, line or stationary pump: This type of pump is mounted on a trailer and requires steel or rubber hoses to be attached to the outlet of the machine. The hoses are generally manually attached and can also be joined to another extension hoses to reach the appropriate site where the concrete needs to be put. Trailer pumps concrete at a rate lower than that of boom pumps and therefore are used in applications that require smaller volume pumping such as swimming pools, sidewalks, and small homes concrete slabs.
Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Putzmeister
- Schwing
- Zoomlion
- Concord Concrete Pumps
- Liebherr
- Sermac
- SANY
- Shantui
- LiuGong
- Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo
- Junjin
- CAMC
- XCMG
Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market:
- Introduction of Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
APAC is the largest consumption countries of truck-mounted concrete pump in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 64.2% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 7.2%, and North America is followed with the share about 5.7%.
The worldwide market for Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (20214-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (20214-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (20214-2018)
- Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps by Country
5.1 North America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps by Country
8.1 South America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
