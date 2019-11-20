Truck Telematics Market 2019 Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Asia)

Trimble

Wabco

Continental

CalAmp

Delphi

Bosch

GEOTAB

Automatic

Actsoft

Telic

Mojio

Xirgo Technologies

e6gps

Hirain Technologies

About Truck Telematics: Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects â like vehicles â via telecommunication devices.Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform. Truck Telematics Industry report begins with a basic Truck Telematics market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Truck Telematics Market Types:

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics Truck Telematics Market Applications:

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

There are mainly two type product of truck telematics market: plug and play telematics and hardwired install telematics. Plug and play telematics accounts the largest proportion and will has faster growing rate.

Geographically, the global truck telematics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa The North America held the largest share in the global truck telematics products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 34% in 2016. The next is Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The global Truck Telematics market is valued at 400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1290 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Truck Telematics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.