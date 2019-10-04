Trypsin Market Competitions by Players, Present Situation Analysis, Development Challenges Forecast to 2024

Scope of Trypsin Market:

Trypsin is a member of the serine protease family. Trypsin cleaves peptides on the C-terminal end of lysine and arginine amino acid residues.

In terms of material source, trypsin has Porcine Trypsin and Bovine Trypsin. Under such conditions of huge differences on production and price, we only count Porcine Trypsin in the report.

Trypsin, a serine protease from the PA clan superfamily, found in the digestive system of many vertebrates, where it hydrolyses proteins, can be mainly classified into porcine trypsin, bovine trypsin, etc. Porcine trypsin is the main type in the commercial usage. Trypsin is mainly used for leather, raw silk, food, pharmacy, etc.

Europe is the largest consumption and export region of trypsin in the world in the past few years and it may keep the same position in the next few years. The European consumption took up about 27.7% the global market in 2015, closely followed by North America with the share of about 26%. China added up about 22% of the global market.

China, Canada, Germany and Australia are now the key producers of trypsin in the world. And the production of the four took up more than 60%. There are also a few companies in other European countries to produce trypsin, for example, the U.K.

Over the next five years, projects that Trypsin will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 39 million by 2023, from US$ 36 million in 2017.

