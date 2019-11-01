Tuberculosis Diagnostics Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Danaher

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BD

Abbott

Hologic

Qiagen

BioMerieux

Hain Lifescience

Oxford Immunotec

Epistem

Akonni Biosystems

Creative Diagnostics

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Tuberculosis diagnostics includes culture-based diagnostics, sputum smear microscopy diagnostics, rapid molecular diagnostics and so on. And the proportion of Culture-based Diagnostic in 2017 is about 34.84%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics is widely used in hospital, diagnostic laboratories and other field. The most proportion of Tuberculosis Diagnostics is hospital, and the revenue in 2017 is 542 M USD.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.03% in 2017. Following Europe, Africa is the second largest consumption place with the Revenue market share of 35.76%.

The global Tuberculosis Diagnostics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Tuberculosis Diagnostics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Culture-based

Sputum Smear Microscopy

Rapid Molecular

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



