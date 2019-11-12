 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

November 12, 2019

Tubular Steel Wind Tower

Global “Tubular Steel Wind Tower Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Tubular Steel Wind Tower in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Trinity Structural Towers
  • CS Wind Corporation
  • DONGKUK S&C
  • KGW
  • Vestas
  • Enercon
  • Win & P
  • Broadwind
  • Marmen Industries
  • Valmont
  • Speco
  • Titan Wind Energy
  • Shanghai Taisheng
  • CNE
  • Dajin Heavy Industry
  • Tianneng Electric Power
  • Harbin Red Boiler Group
  • Haili Wind Power
  • Qingdao Wuxiao
  • Chengxi Shipyard
  • CNR Wind Turbine
  • Baolong Equipment
  • Miracle Equipment
  • Ge Zhouba Group
  • Endless
  • Huayuan
  • Qingdao Pingcheng

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Tubular Steel Wind Tower industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market Types:

  • <1.5MW
  • 1.5MW
  • 1.5-2.0MW
  • 2.0MW
  • 2.0-3.0MW
  • >3.0MW

    Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market Applications:

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

    Finally, the Tubular Steel Wind Tower market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Tubular Steel Wind Tower market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • As to the global market of wind towers, tubular steel wind towers are taking more than 95% of the market share compared with the rest taken by frame towers and concrete towers. Meanwhile in China where the landforms are quite complex, wind towers in a large power range are still needed. The biggest participators in wind energy Vestas and Siemens, just finished a great many of offshore wind farm projects in Europe over the first half of 2015, at the same time China and US added loads of wind farms with large scale wind turbines (lots offshore wind farms under construction). Moreover, the global wind power installed capacity will create a new annual record regarding the huge added amount in the first half of 2015 in China (10GW). There is no doubt the average size of wind turbines will increase faster than ever before, which may bring more challenges and opportunities to tower manufacturers to provide more robust towers.
  • The worldwide market for Tubular Steel Wind Tower is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 6330 million US$ in 2024, from 4610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tubular Steel Wind Tower in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Tubular Steel Wind Tower by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tubular Steel Wind Tower Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tubular Steel Wind Tower Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tubular Steel Wind Tower Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tubular Steel Wind Tower Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tubular Steel Wind Tower Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tubular Steel Wind Tower Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

