Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market 2019 With Production, Consumption, Status & Forecast and Market Growth 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Tungsten

Global “Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market” research report is a whole analysis of the growth route based on the historical, current, and future prospects of the global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market. It offers an assessment of the dynamics that are expected to impact the growth of the market and the major trends have also been stated in the study.

Key Companies
Sandvik

  • Xiamen Tungsten
  • China Minmetals Corporation
  • Element Six
  • Jiangxi Yaosheng
  • GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
  • Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
  • Plansee (GTP)
  • JXTC
  • Japan New Metals
  • AST
  • Kohsei Co Ltd
  • ALMT Corp
  • Kennametal
  • H.C.Starck
  • TaeguTec Ltd
  • Wolfram Company JSC
  • Buffalo Tungsten
  • Eurotungstene
  • Lineage Alloys

    Key Product Type

  • Grain Sizes <1 ?m
  • Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m
  • Grain Sizes >10 ?m

    Market by Application

  • Machine Tools & Components
  • Cutting Tools
  • Dies & Punches
  • Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

    Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
    North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
    Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
    Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    Table of Content of Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Study 2019-2025

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    5 Product Type Segment

        5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

        5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

    ……And Many more

    No. of Pages: – 79

