Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)

GlobalTungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) globally.

About Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC):

Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Manufactures:

  • Sandvik
  • Xiamen Tungsten
  • China Minmetals Corporation
  • Element Six
  • Jiangxi Yaosheng
  • GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
  • Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
  • Plansee (GTP)
  • JXTC
  • Japan New Metals
  • AST
  • Kohsei Co Ltd
  • ALMT Corp
  • Kennametal
  • H.C.Starck
  • TaeguTec Ltd
  • Wolfram Company JSC
  • Buffalo Tungsten
  • Eurotungstene
  • Lineage Alloys

    Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Types:

  • Grain Sizes <1 Âµm
  • Grain Sizes 1-10 Âµm
  • Grain Sizes >10 Âµm

    Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Applications:

  • Machine Tools & Components
  • Cutting Tools
  • Dies & Punches
  • Others (Abrasive Products
  • etc.)

    The Report provides in depth research of the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Report:

  • Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016.
  • In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 Î¼m. And Grain Sizes 1-10 Î¼m is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 Î¼m reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.
  • Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.