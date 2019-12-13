Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global “Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) globally.

About Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC):

Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Manufactures:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

Eurotungstene

Lineage Alloys

Grain Sizes <1 Âµm

Grain Sizes 1-10 Âµm

Grain Sizes >10 Âµm Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Applications:

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others (Abrasive Products

Others (Abrasive Products

etc.)

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016.

In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 Î¼m. And Grain Sizes 1-10 Î¼m is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 Î¼m reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.