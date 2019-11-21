 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)

Global “Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813970

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Sandvik
  • Xiamen Tungsten
  • China Minmetals Corporation
  • Element Six
  • Jiangxi Yaosheng
  • GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
  • Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
  • Plansee (GTP)
  • JXTC
  • Japan New Metals
  • AST
  • Kohsei Co Ltd
  • ALMT Corp
  • Kennametal
  • H.C.Starck
  • TaeguTec Ltd
  • Wolfram Company JSC
  • Buffalo Tungsten
  • Eurotungstene
  • Lineage Alloys

    The report provides a basic overview of the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Types:

  • Grain Sizes <1 Âµm
  • Grain Sizes 1-10 Âµm
  • Grain Sizes >10 Âµm

    Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Applications:

  • Machine Tools & Components
  • Cutting Tools
  • Dies & Punches
  • Others (Abrasive Products
  • etc.)

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813970

    Finally, the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016.
  • In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 Î¼m. And Grain Sizes 1-10 Î¼m is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 Î¼m reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.
  • Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813970

    1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Stainless Steel Ball Valves Market 2019 Industry Status by Trend Analysis, Growth Size, Revenue Expectation to 2025 | Research Report by Absolute Reports

    Dye Intermediates Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Type, Size and Application, Forecast to 2025

    Gear Grinders Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2024

    Global Agriculture Submersible Pump Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application, Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.