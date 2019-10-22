Tungsten Electrode Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Size, Global Segments and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2024

Global “Tungsten Electrode Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Tungsten Electrode industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

This report studies the Tungsten Electrode market. Tungsten electrodes are used when arc welding with the Tungsten Inert gas (TIG) process or when plasma welding. In both processes the electrode, arc and weld pool are protected from atmospheric contamination by an inert gas. A tungsten electrode is used because it can withstand very high temperatures with minimal melting or erosion. Tungsten electrodes are made by powder metallurgy and are formed to size after sintering.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Tungsten Electrode market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Tungsten Electrode market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Tungsten Electrode Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 116 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Tungsten Electrode Market Report:

Tungsten Electrode downstream is wide and recently Tungsten Electrode has acquired increasing significance in various fields of TIG Welding, Plasma Welding, Cutting, Thermal Spray and Other Application. The Tungsten Electrode market is mainly driven by growing demand for TIG Welding which account for nearly 41.09% of total downstream consumption of Tungsten Electrode in global in 2016.

Based on types of Tungsten Electrode available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into Pure Tungsten, Thoriated Tungsten, Lanthanum Tungsten, Cerium Tungsten, Yttrium Tungsten and Others. The market for Thoriated Tungsten accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

At present, the major players of Tungsten Electrode are BGRIMM, ATTL Advanced Materials, Winner Tungsten Product, Weldstone, E3, Metal Cutting, Wolfram Industrie, Diamond Ground Products, SUNRAIN Tungsten, Huntingdon Fusion Techniques, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 57% sales market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Tungsten Electrode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 93 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Global Tungsten Electrode market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Diamond Ground Products

E3

Weldstone

Winner Tungsten Product

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques

Wolfram Industrie

Metal Cutting

BGRIMM

ATTL Advanced Materials

SUNRAIN Tungsten

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pure Tungsten

Thoriated Tungsten

Lanthanum Tungsten

Cerium Tungsten

Yttrium Tungsten

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

TIG Welding

Plasma Welding

Cutting

Thermal Spray

Others

Global Tungsten Electrode Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Tungsten Electrode market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Tungsten Electrode market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

