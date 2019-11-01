Tunnel and Metro Market 2019 Sales, Size, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2024

About Tunnel and Metro

Tunnel and Metro generically refers to tunnel and metro ventilation equipment. This report mainly covers ventilation fan usde in tunnel and metro ventilation.

Tunnel and Metro Market Key Players:

Systemair

Jindun

ShangFeng

Kruger Ventilation

TLT-Turbo GmbH

Zhonglian Wind

NanFeng

Yilida

WITT & SOHN

Fläkt Woods

Tunnel and Metro market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Tunnel and Metro has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Tunnel and Metro in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Tunnel and Metro Market Types:

Axial Flow Fans

Jet Fans Tunnel and Metro Market Applications:

Tunnel

For industry structure analysis, the Tunnel and Metro industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 49.33 % of the revenue market. Regionally Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole Tunnel and Metro market in 2016 with a revenue of 310.44M USD.

The sales of Tunnel and Metro increased from 14.09 K units in 2012 to 18.7 K units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.31%.

In Asia-Pacific, China occupied 54.96% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Japan and India, which respectively account for around 25.52% and 6.73% of the regional industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Tunnel and Metro is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

