Turbocharger Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

Regions covered in the Turbocharger Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air following into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.Emission Regulation is the major factor, which is driving the turbocharger market. Though most of the countries are concerned about the environmental effects of the automotive emissions, regions like Europe and North America are focusing on emission regulations.The Euro standards are considered to be the toughest and are followed in countries such as China, and India. These stringent Euro standards are the reasons for vehicles, in the European region, to be turbocharged. Almost every 2 out of 3 vehicles in Europe are turbocharged and is expected to be 3 out of every 4, by 2022. China, owing to its overriding environmental concerns, is poised to be the fastest growing market for turbochargers, followed by India.The Turbocharger market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Turbocharger.

Top Key Manufacturers in Turbocharger Market:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Cummins

Bosch Mahle

Continental

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Turbo Energy Private Limited

Rotomaster International

Magnum Performance Turbos

On-Highway: Passenger Car, LCV, HCV

Off-Highway: Agricultural Tractors, Construction Vehicles Turbocharger Market by Types:

Diesel Engine Turbocharger

Gasoline Engine Turbocharger