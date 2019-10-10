TV White Space Spectrum Market 2019 Capacity Production Overview, Market Share Analysis, Demand Overview, Import Export Consumption

Global “TV White Space Spectrum Market” an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide TV White Space Spectrum market is provided in detail in the report.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Carlson Wireless Technologies

Inc

Redline

KTS Wireless

Adaptrum

6Harmonics

Shared Spectrum Company

Metric Systems Corporation

Aviacomm

TV White Spaces (TVWS) are vacant portions of UHF spectrum resulting from legacy TV channel plans. Throughout the world there exist large areas where channels are effectively unused. With the transition from analog to digital TV, an increased number of white spaces now exist in the TV bands.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the TV White Space Spectrum industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America.Rural Internet access held the largest share of the TVWS spectrum market in 2017. This market growth is driven by the increasing trials and deployments of white space devices worldwide to provide low-cost broadband services to rural areas.The TVWS spectrum market, based on device, has been segmented into fixed and portable white space devices. The market for portable white space devices is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. According to this study, over the next five years the TV White Space Spectrum market will register a 64.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 320 million by 2024, from US$ 27 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in TV White Space Spectrum business. Segmentation by product type:

Fixed

Portable Segmentation by application:

Rural Internet Access

Urban Connectivity

Emergency and Public Safety

Smart Grid Networks

Transportation and Logistics