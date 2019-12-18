 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tylosin Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Tylosin

GlobalTylosin Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Tylosin market size.

About Tylosin:

Tylosin is a macrolide-class broad spectrum antibiotic thatâs used in veterinary medicine to treat felines, canines and livestock. However, the drug is only used as an antibiotic in the treatment of infections in livestock. In cats, dogs, and other smaller animals, it is used predominantly for its anti-inflammatory properties to treat inflammatory conditions in the bowel. As such, it is commonly prescribed to pets that are suffering from diarrhea.

Top Key Players of Tylosin Market:

  • Elanco
  • Huvepharma
  • Tairui Pharmaceuticals
  • Qilu Pharmaceutical (Inner Mongolia)
  • Henan Hualun
  • Top Pharm Chemical Group
  • HISUN
  • Lukang Shelile Pharmaceutical
  • Apeloa Kangyu

    Major Types covered in the Tylosin Market report are:

  • Tylosin Tartrate
  • Tylosin Phosphate
  • Tylosin Base

    Major Applications covered in the Tylosin Market report are:

  • Animal Feed Additives
  • Animal Drugs

    Scope of Tylosin Market:

  • Tylosin is a macrolide antibiotic commonly used in food animals. It is a macrolide antibiotic, mainly active against Gram-positive bacteria and mycoplasmas. It is also active against some Gram-negative bacteria, spriochetes, some rickettsia and chlamydia. According to the different materials, tylosin is divided into tylosin tartrate, tylosin phosphate, tylosin base. Tylosin tartrate is mainly cure or prevented mycoplasma diseases and respiratory diseases. And it is the most widely used type which takes up about 68.22% of the global in 2015.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in tylosin market will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Tylosin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 390 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tylosin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Tylosin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tylosin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tylosin in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Tylosin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Tylosin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Tylosin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tylosin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

