Tylosin Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

About Tylosin:

Tylosin is a macrolide-class broad spectrum antibiotic thatâs used in veterinary medicine to treat felines, canines and livestock. However, the drug is only used as an antibiotic in the treatment of infections in livestock. In cats, dogs, and other smaller animals, it is used predominantly for its anti-inflammatory properties to treat inflammatory conditions in the bowel. As such, it is commonly prescribed to pets that are suffering from diarrhea.

Top Key Players of Tylosin Market:

Elanco

Huvepharma

Tairui Pharmaceuticals

Qilu Pharmaceutical (Inner Mongolia)

Henan Hualun

Top Pharm Chemical Group

HISUN

Lukang Shelile Pharmaceutical

Major Types covered in the Tylosin Market report are:

Tylosin Tartrate

Tylosin Phosphate

Major Applications covered in the Tylosin Market report are:

Animal Feed Additives

Animal Drugs Scope of Tylosin Market:

Tylosin is a macrolide antibiotic commonly used in food animals. It is a macrolide antibiotic, mainly active against Gram-positive bacteria and mycoplasmas. It is also active against some Gram-negative bacteria, spriochetes, some rickettsia and chlamydia. According to the different materials, tylosin is divided into tylosin tartrate, tylosin phosphate, tylosin base. Tylosin tartrate is mainly cure or prevented mycoplasma diseases and respiratory diseases. And it is the most widely used type which takes up about 68.22% of the global in 2015.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in tylosin market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Tylosin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 390 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.