Tyrosine Kinase JAK Inhibitors Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

Janus kinase inhibitors, also known as JAK inhibitors or jakinibs, are a type of medication that functions by inhibiting the activity of one or more of the Janus kinase family of enzymes (JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, TYK2), thereby interfering with the JAK-STAT signaling pathway.These inhibitors have therapeutic application in the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. There is interest in their use for various skin conditions. JAK3 inhibitors are attractive as a possible treatment of various autoimmune diseases since its functions is mainly restricted to lymphocytes. Development for a selective JAK3 inhibitors are ongoing.In the report, we only count drugs for human beings. And the 1 unit is 1 tablet.

Tyrosine Kinase JAK Inhibitors Market Types:

Tofacitinib

Ruxolitinib

Baricitinib

Tofacitinib

Ruxolitinib

Tyrosine Kinase JAK Inhibitors Market Applications:

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Polycythemia Vera (PCV)

Myelofibrosis (MF)

Scope of Tyrosine Kinase JAK Inhibitors Market Report:

Tyrosine Kinase JAK Inhibitors is widely used in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Polycythemia Vera (PCV) and Myelofibrosis (MF). The most proportion of Tyrosine Kinase JAK Inhibitors is for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), and the proportion in 2017 is about 37%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 39%.

The worldwide market for Tyrosine Kinase JAK Inhibitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.