UHF RFID Inlays Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019  2024

About UHF RFID Inlays:

An inlay is consist of an antenna and a contactless-enabled microchip, inlay are the neurons of the RIFD brain. Generally, UHF presents the frequency band from 860 MHz to 960 MHz. This report is focus on the UHF RFID Inlay.

Competitive Key Vendors-

SMARTRAC

XINDECO IOT

Invengo

Shang Yang RFID Technology

Avery Dennison Inc.

INLAYLINK

D & H SMARTID

Alien Technology

Junmp Technology

NETHOM

Identiv

UHF Dry Inlay

UHF Wet Inlay UHF RFID Inlays Market Applications:

Retail

Asset Management/Inventory/Documents

Logistics

Others This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the UHF RFID Inlays industry. Scope of UHF RFID Inlays Market:

Of the major players of UHF RFID Inlay in Asia-Pacific, SMARTRAC maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. SMARTRAC accounted for 14.37% of the Asia-Pacific UHF RFID Inlay revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.32% and 12.47%, including XINDECO IOT and Invengo.

In this study, the Asia-Pacific consumption of UHF RFID Inlay divided into seven countries/regions: In China, total UHF RFID Inlay accounted for 50.87%. In Japan, total UHF RFID Inlay accounted for 8.62%. The market in Korea UHF RFID Inlay accounted for 6.71 %, in Taiwan 3.88%, in India 9.53%, in Southeast Asia 16.07 %, and in Australia 2.53 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

There are three major applications, including Retail, Asset Management/ Inventory/ Documents and Logistics. Applications within these three segments make up about 97 % consumption volume market share in the Asia-Pacific.

The worldwide market for UHF RFID Inlays is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.