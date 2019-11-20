 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ultra Fine Copper Powder Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Ultra Fine Copper Powder

Global “Ultra Fine Copper Powder Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ultra Fine Copper Powder in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ultra Fine Copper Powder Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • GGP Metalpowder
  • Mitsui Kinzoku
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • Gripm
  • Nippon Atomized Metal Powders
  • Jinchuan Group
  • Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder
  • Hebei Hengshui Ruenze
  • Hefei Quantum Quelle
  • Haotian nano
  • Join M
  • Shenzhen Nonfemet
  • DOWA
  • Ningbo Guangbo
  • Suzhou Canfuo Nanotechnology
  • Shanghai CNPC Powder Material
  • Kun Shan Detai Metal
  • Nanjing Emperor Nano Material
  • Tongling Guochuan

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Ultra Fine Copper Powder industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Ultra Fine Copper Powder Market Types:

  • Nano Copper Particles Powder
  • Micro Copper Particles Powder

    Ultra Fine Copper Powder Market Applications:

  • Electronic Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Mechanical Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Ultra Fine Copper Powder market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Ultra Fine Copper Powder market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Ultra Fine Copper Powder developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 5.8%. In 2016, global revenue of Ultra Fine Copper Powder is nearly 300 M USD; the actual production is about 4000MT.
  • Ultra Fine copper powder is refers to the small copper particle size ranged from 10-9 to 10-6 m, including nano copper particles and micro copper particles, and the proportion of micro Copper Particles Powder in 2016 is about 96%.
  • It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 54.4% of the Ultra Fine copper powder market is electronic industry, 19.7% is chemical industry, 13.6% is mechanical industry, and 4.65% is Pharmaceutical Industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Ultra Fine copper powder. So, Ultra Fine copper powder has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Ultra Fine Copper Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ultra Fine Copper Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

