Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

About Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration

This report studies the Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration market, Ultrafiltration (UF) is a variety of membrane filtration in which forces like pressure or concentration gradients lead to a separation through a semipermeable membrane. Suspended solids and solutes of high molecular weight are retained in the so-called retentate, while water and low molecular weight solutes pass through the membrane in the permeate (filtrate).

Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Key Players:

Koch

Asahi Kasei

GE Water & Process Technologies

Evoqua

DOW

Toray

3M (Membrana)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Nitto Denko Corporation

Degremont Technologies

Basf

Synder Filtration

Microdyn-Nadir

Canpure

Pentair(X-Flow)

Applied Membranes

CITIC Envirotech

Litree

Origin Water

Tianjin MOTIMO

Zhaojin Motian

Memsino

Inorganic Membrane

Organic Membrane Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Applications:

Food & Beverage

Industrial & Municipal

Healthcare & Bioengineering

Seawater Reverse Osmosis

Seawater Reverse Osmosis

Potable Water Treatment

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China, U.S. and E.U., They take a market share of 81.84% in 2016. China is the biggest producer. It accounts about 38.6% of global production.

Inorganic Membrane products market is rarely small compare to the Organic Membrane products. Inorganic product is dominated by ceramic membrane, and its price is 4-8 times higher than that of PVDF products, and usually used in the acid and alkali resistant environment, like pharmaceutical industry.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. Europe takes the market share of 27%, and United States is with 21%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 7.2%.

The worldwide market for Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 2980 million US$ in 2024, from 2200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.