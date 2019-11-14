 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market 2019-2024 Size, Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Global “Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • GE Measurement & Control(US)
  • Olympus(Japan)
  • Sonatest(UK)
  • Sonotron NDT(Israel)
  • Karldeutsch(Germany)
  • Proceq(Swiss)
  • Zetec(US)
  • Kropus(Russia)
  • Centurion NDT(US)
  • Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US)
  • Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan)
  • Modsonic(India)
  • RYOSHO(Japan)
  • KJTD(Japan)
  • Novotest(Ukraine)
  • Dakota Ultrasonics(US)
  • Mitech(China)
  • Siui(China)
  • Nantong YouLian(China)
  • Doppler(China)
  • Suzhou Fuerte(China)
  • Kairda(China)
  • Testech Group(China)

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Types:

  • Conventional Ultrasonic Flaw instruments
  • Phased Array Ultrasonic Flaw Detector
  • TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

    Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Applications:

  • Energy
  • Aerospace
  • Oil & Gas
  • Manufacturing and Machinery
  • Automotive
  • Railways

    Finally, the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently the global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector marekt is being dominated by few players like GE Measurement & Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK), Sonotron NDT(Israel), Karldeutsch(Germany), Proceq(Swiss), Zetec(US), RYOSHO(Japan) KJTD(Japan) and Dakota Ultrasonics(US); there are also many manufactuers located in China, but they now produce and sell the low-end products, like Mitech(China), Siui(China), Nantong YouLian(China), Doppler(China), Suzhou Fuerte(China), Kairda(China) and Testech Group(China) etc.
  • Geographically, North America and Europe are dominating the market; Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regions, driven by the demand from China, India and Southeast Asia. And currently, the Asia-Pacific market is dominated by the giants like GE, Olympus, Sonatest, Sonotron NDT, Karldeutsch, Proceq, Zetec, NDT Systems, RYOSHO and KJTD.
  • The worldwide market for Ultrasonic Flaw Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Ultrasonic Flaw Detector by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

