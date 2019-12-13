Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market 2020 Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis to 2025

Global “Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Industry.

Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Ultrasonic NDT Equipment industry.

Know About Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market:

Ultrasonic NDT equipment is used to inspect or evaluate the discontinuities in character with respect to materials, assemblies or components without hampering or tearing down the serviceability of the part or system. These inspection or evaluation are primarily done to determine the physical properties of materials which includes impact resistance, ultimate tensile strength, ductility, fatigue strength and fracture toughness. Amongst the benefit, ultrasonic NDT equipment helps in lowering the cost of production and maintain a uniform quality level.

Increasing investment in Oil & gas sector coupled with growing infrastructural development around the world is expected to fuel the demand for pipelines, these pipelines are regularly tested for leaks through ultrasonic NDT equipment, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market for ultrasonic NDT equipment market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing industrialization and urbanization have led to the considerable rise in power consumption, which in turn has resulted into heavy loads during peak hours, the ability of ultrasonic NDT equipment to ensure a proper balance of loads is gaining preference from power generation industry and is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand from aerospace & defense sector for ensuring safety and technology advancement in ultrasonic NDT equipment such as testing of steel and other alloys is further expected to fuel the demand for ultrasonic NDT equipment over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the constant demand for crude oil from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico and the focus of automotive manufacturers in the US toward enhancing their production processes will fuel market growth in this region.

The global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market:

GE Measurement & Control

Olympus Corporation

Magnaflux

Zetec

Proceq

Sonatest

Huari

Regions Covered in the Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Electricity

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Aerospace Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Portable Equipment