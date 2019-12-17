 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Ultrasonic Testing Machine

Global “Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Ultrasonic Testing Machine industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Ultrasonic Testing Machine market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Ultrasonic Testing Machine by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Analysis:

  • Ultrasonic testing is a type of non-destructive testing (NDT). NDT is a method of finding discontinuity in test material without harming the material. Ultrasonic testing machine uses high-frequency sound energy to conduct examinations and make measurements. The frequency used for ultrasonic testing is in the range of 500 KHz to 20 MHz. High accuracy, reliability, reproduction of output, material characterization, absence of potential health hazards, and lack of damage to the test material are some of the advantages of using ultrasonic testing equipment.
  • The global Ultrasonic Testing Machine market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

    • Some Major Players of Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Are:

  • GE Measurement & Control(US)
  • Olympus(Japan)
  • Sonatest(UK)
  • Sonotron NDT(Israel)
  • Karldeutsch(Germany)
  • Proceq(Swiss)
  • Zetec(US)
  • Kropus(Russia)
  • Centurion NDT(US)
  • Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US)
  • Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan)
  • Modsonic(India)
  • RYOSHO(Japan)
  • KJTD(Japan)
  • Novotest(Ukraine)
  • Dakota Ultrasonics(US)
  • Mitech(China)
  • Siui(China)
  • Nantong YouLian(China)
  • Doppler(China)
  • Suzhou Fuerte(China)
  • Kairda(China)
  • Testech Group(China)

    • Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Conventional UT Ultrasonic Flaw Detector
  • Phased Array (PA) Ultrasonic Flaw Detector
  • TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

    • Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Energy
  • Aerospace
  • Oil & Gas
  • Manufacturing and Machinery
  • Automotive
  • Railways
  • Others

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Ultrasonic Testing Machine create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Ultrasonic Testing Machine Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Ultrasonic Testing Machine Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

