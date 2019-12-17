Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Analysis:

Ultrasonic testing is a type of non-destructive testing (NDT). NDT is a method of finding discontinuity in test material without harming the material. Ultrasonic testing machine uses high-frequency sound energy to conduct examinations and make measurements. The frequency used for ultrasonic testing is in the range of 500 KHz to 20 MHz. High accuracy, reliability, reproduction of output, material characterization, absence of potential health hazards, and lack of damage to the test material are some of the advantages of using ultrasonic testing equipment.

Some Major Players of Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Are:

GE Measurement & Control(US)

Olympus(Japan)

Sonatest(UK)

Sonotron NDT(Israel)

Karldeutsch(Germany)

Proceq(Swiss)

Zetec(US)

Kropus(Russia)

Centurion NDT(US)

Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US)

Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan)

Modsonic(India)

RYOSHO(Japan)

KJTD(Japan)

Novotest(Ukraine)

Dakota Ultrasonics(US)

Mitech(China)

Siui(China)

Nantong YouLian(China)

Doppler(China)

Suzhou Fuerte(China)

Kairda(China)

Testech Group(China)

Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Segmentation by Types:

Conventional UT Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Phased Array (PA) Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Segmentation by Applications:

Energy

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing and Machinery

Automotive

Railways

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Chapter 1: Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Ultrasonic Testing Machine Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Ultrasonic Testing Machine Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

