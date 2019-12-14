Unattended Ground Sensor Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

Global “Unattended Ground Sensor Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Unattended Ground Sensor market size.

About Unattended Ground Sensor:

The UGS (Unattended Ground Sensor) systems employ various sensor modalities including seismic, acoustic, magnetic, and pyroelectric transducers, daylight imagers and passive infrared imagers to automatically detect the presence of persons or vehicles, and transmit activity reports or imagery via radio-frequency (RF) or satellite communications (SATCOM) links to a remote processing, exploitation, and dissemination (PED) station. The systems are packaged for concealed emplacement in the field and for long-duration unattended operation.

Top Key Players of Unattended Ground Sensor Market:

Harris

Northrop Grumman

ARA

Textron Systems

L-3

Thales

Cobham (Micromill)

Ferranti

McQ

Quantum

Exensor Technology

PrustHolding

Qual-Tron

Seraphim Optronics

Seismic UGS

Acoustic UGS

Magnetic UGS

Infrared UGS

Others Major Applications covered in the Unattended Ground Sensor Market report are:

Military Use

Civil Use Scope of Unattended Ground Sensor Market:

Harris accounted for 14.30% of the Global Unattended Ground Sensor revenue market share in 2015. Other players accounted for 13.19%, 9.91% including Northrop Grumman and ARA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at USA and Europe. USA takes the market share of 55.91% in 2015, Europe and China followed by with 18.34% and 10.63% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Unattended Ground Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Unattended Ground Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.