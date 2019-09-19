Underwater Acoustic Modem Market 2025: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

A modem is a device that modulates one or more wave signals to encode digital information for transmission. It demodulates signals to decode the transmitted information. The objective is to generate a signal that can be transmitted and decoded easily to reproduce the original data. Modems are used with any means of transmitting analog signals, from RF to microwaves to LEDs.

The increasing adoption of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense to support communication system is one of the primary growth factors for this market. These systems are used in applications such as submarine communications; diver communications; and remote underwater monitoring, command, and control. The focus of the developed countries towards strengthening their naval defense force is estimated to increase the applications of the defense acoustic modems.

Top Key Manufacturers in Underwater Acoustic Modem Market:

EvoLogics

Teledyne Marine

L-3 Oceania

DSPComm

Ocean Innovations

LinkQuest

Nortek

Aquatic Sensor Network Technology (AquaSeNT)

Sonardyne

Regions Covered in the Underwater Acoustic Modem Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

Submarine Communications

Submarine Wireless Command and Control

Submarine Data and File Transfer

Others Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

Shallow Water (Up to 350 Meters)

Medium Range (Up to 1500 Meters)

Long Range (Up to 6000 Meters)