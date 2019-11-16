Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

Global “Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Evonik Industries

Solvay

SABIC

Teijin

Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)

Celanese

Victrex

Mitsui Chemicals

TOPOLO New Materials

TeXtreme (Oxeon)

PRF Composite Materials

TCR Composites The report provides a basic overview of the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Types:

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes))

Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Applications:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Oil and Gas

The first main kind is Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69.05% in 2018.Another main kind isThermoset Unidirectional Tapes, for many companies, Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes is attractive because of the market consumption. The Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes share the rest 30.95% market share in 2018.

From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which together account for 62.73%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Japan hold a market share of 18.03% and 12.55% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe might affect the development trend of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes).

Although Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market still brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.1% over the next five years, will reach 370.8 million US$ in 2024, from 168.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.