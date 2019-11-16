 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)

Global “Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Evonik Industries
  • Solvay
  • SABIC
  • Teijin
  • Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)
  • Celanese
  • Victrex
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • TOPOLO New Materials
  • TeXtreme (Oxeon)
  • PRF Composite Materials
  • TCR Composites

    The report provides a basic overview of the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Types:

  • Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes))
  • Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)

    Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Applications:

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Automotive
  • Oil and Gas
  • Others

    Finally, the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The first main kind is Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69.05% in 2018.Another main kind isThermoset Unidirectional Tapes, for many companies, Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes is attractive because of the market consumption. The Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes share the rest 30.95% market share in 2018.
  • From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which together account for 62.73%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Japan hold a market share of 18.03% and 12.55% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe might affect the development trend of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes).
  • Although Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market still brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.1% over the next five years, will reach 370.8 million US$ in 2024, from 168.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 119

    1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

