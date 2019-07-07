UnitedMasters Launches IPhone App for The Artists to Distribute Their Music Online

Alphabet-backed UnitedMasters, the music label distribution start-up and record label alternative that gives artists 100 % ownership of all the pieces they create, launched its iPhone app today.

The iPhone app works just like the service they used to supply solely through the web, giving artists the possibility to add their tracks (from iCloud, Dropbox or directly from text messages), then distribute them to a full vary of streaming music platforms, together with Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and more. In alternate for this distribution, in addition to analytics on how your music is performing, UnitedMasters takes a 10% share on revenue generated by tracks it distributes. However, artists retain full ownership of the content they create.

UnitedMasters additionally works with brand partners, including Bose, the NBA, and AT&T, to position tracks in marketing use throughout the brand’s properties and distributed content. Music creators are paid out via PayPal once they join their accounts; they usually may also tie-of their social accounts for connecting their global online presence with their music.

Using the app, artists can create complete releases by uploading not solely music tracks but additionally high-quality cover artwork, and by getting into info like whether or not any producers participated within the music creation, and whether or not the tracks include any explicit lyrics. You can also specify an exact desired launch date, and UnitedMasters will do its highest to distribute throughout companies on that day, pending content approvals.

Former Interscope Records president Steve Stoute founded UnitedMasters and likewise has funding from Andreessen Horwitz and 20th Century Fox. It’s aiming to serve a brand new technology of artists who’re disenfranchised by the standard label model, however looking for distribution via the providers the place listeners spend their time and utilizing the iPhone as manage the entire process undoubtedly fits with serving that customer base.